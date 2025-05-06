Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has been hailed a vital pillar in Dubai’s development journey and a pioneering model that had reinforced the emirate’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics over four decades.

“We take pride in what DP World has achieved through Jafza – not only in supporting economic diversification and expanding the investment base, but also in its active contribution to building a resilient economic system that keeps pace with global challenges and fosters the growth of supply chains and trade by enabling global partnerships. We look forward to an even greater role for Jafza in driving Dubai’s comprehensive economic growth and supporting global trade through a unique ecosystem that combines innovation, integrated services, and multimodal connectivity – by land, sea, and air,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The statement came as Jafza, the flagship free zone of DP World, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year – marking four decades of partnership in promoting trade, supporting global business expansion, and reinforcing economic diversification in Dubai.

Over the years, Jafza has come to be recognised as a global benchmark in the development of free zones and for good reason. Today, Jafza’s model is being replicated globally as DP World helps countries secure resilient trade infrastructure in an increasingly volatile environment.

On May 6, 1980, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum issued the first law to establish a free zone in Jebel Ali, giving shape to a vision that would see the development of one of the most ambitious economic projects in the region. By 1985, Jafza was officially established by royal decree under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, becoming the Middle East’s first specially designated free zone.

Commemorating the milestone, Jafza has unveiled a special logo and is organising community activities, industry events and initiatives to engage customers and business partners throughout the year.

Partner to the UAE economy

Over the last two decades, Jafza has attracted over AED110 billion ($29.95 billion) in total investment and today contributes 36% of Dubai’s GDP in combination with the integrated Jebel Ali ecosystem. It plays a central role in national strategies including the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Operation 300bn, and Make it in the Emirates.

From just 19 founding companies in 1985, Jafza has grown to support over 11,000 businesses from 157 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. In 2024, it facilitated AED713 billion in non-oil trade, representing a 15% year-on-year increase from 2023. The free zone also accounted for 74% of the emirate’s FDI in the manufacturing, trade, and transport sectors in 2023.

Jafza’s developed land bank today spans more than 539 million sq ft, offering multimodal connectivity across sea, air, and land. Combined with Jebel Ali Port, which recorded its second highest performance in a decade last year, the ecosystem forms one of the most advanced logistics hubs globally.

A hub for jobs, talent, and Emiratisation

Jafza supports the employment of over 160,000 people within the free zone, across a wide range of industries, from logistics and automotive to food and advanced manufacturing, making it one of the largest employment hubs in the country.

In 2023, Jafza and Jebel Ali Port created over one million direct and indirect jobs, representing 27% of Dubai’s total employment, including nearly 40,000 jobs for UAE nationals.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said: “Jafza’s 40th anniversary is a celebration of our customers and the visionary leadership which has made Dubai a beacon for international trade. Through four decades of infrastructure investment and innovation, Jafza has become a crucial engine of growth that now sits at the heart of Dubai’s economy. We look forward with confidence to the next phase of growth, as Jafza continues to expand and provide the blueprint for success for other DP World economic hubs around the world.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, added: “Our success over the past 40 years has always been rooted in our commitment to our customers. In the past year alone, we have seen a 17% increase in new companies operating out of Jafza, and Jebel Ali Port ranks among the top 10 ports worldwide. Businesses today face complex challenges in international trade, and our diversified industrial base, multimodal connectivity, and global network and expertise provides them with a competitive edge. As we mark this milestone, we thank our customers and growing community for choosing Jebel Ali.”

A blueprint for global trade

Jafza's status as a global leader in free zone development was reaffirmed in 2024 when it was named the top global free zone by Financial Times' fDi Intelligence, as well as the top zone in the industrial and sustainability categories.

Jafza’s pioneering model has been replicated by DP World across 11 economic zones globally, including the Dominicana Economic Zone in the Dominican Republic, Berbera Economic Zone in Somaliland, London Gateway in the UK, and the Chennai Free Trade Zone in India. Globally, DP World has more than 8,900 hectares of operational free zones, with another 670 currently under development that are driving foreign investment, job creation, and industrial development across Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Powering a more sustainable future

Jafza aims to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy. Through International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECS) sourced from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the free zone is now fully powered by renewable energy. It is also home to the largest distributed solar rooftop project in the Middle East, which has seen 158,000 panels installed across Jafza on the rooftops of warehouses, car park canopies and other buildings.

The free zone has also received the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) verification – the gold standard for sustainability target setting.

Additionally, by 2026, Jafza aims to divert over 80% of waste from landfills to promote the UAE’s transition to a circular economy.

As Jafza embarks on its fifth decade, it continues to champion innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions, setting benchmarks for free zones worldwide. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).