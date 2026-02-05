The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised a roundtable session in collaboration with the World Governments Summit 2026 to discuss the opportunities and outlook for venture capital investments in Dubai.

The session brought together more than 20 leading investors and family offices representatives from Dubai and UAE.

The roundtable was attended by Ahmad bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Commenting on the roundtable, Omar Sultan AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy stated that, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is continuing to strengthen its position as a leading venture capital investment hub and an ideal destination for startups to grow and succeed.

He noted that Dubai’s advanced digital infrastructure, enabling policies, stable regulatory environment, and strong networks linking investors and entrepreneurs play a key role in helping startups scale regionally and globally, noting that Dubai has emerged as a leading international destination for startups and venture capital.

As technology and digital transformation continue to accelerate, he added, the emirate is reinforcing its role as a dynamic platform for startups and major investment funds, creating wide-ranging opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

Participants discussed Dubai’s strong position in the global startup landscape and appeal among high-growth technology companies. The emirate offers an enabling business environment that encourages innovation and digital entrepreneurship, supporting sustainable growth and long-term returns.

The session also highlighted Dubai’s progress in building an integrated innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), reflecting its vision as a city that shapes the future by attracting talent and investment from around the world.

Participants discussed best practices for venture capital investment by family businesses, the current landscape and trends of venture capital in Dubai, and the most promising technology sectors for investment over the next five years. The session also explored various investor approaches, including the advantages of investing through specialist funds versus direct investment in technology companies, and ways to increase capital allocation to technology sectors compared to traditional industries.

The World Governments Summit 2026, which ran until 5 February under the theme “Shaping the Governments of the Future,” brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, representatives of more than 150 governments, more than 80 international and regional organisations, over 700 CEOs, and more than 6,250 participants from around the world.