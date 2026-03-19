Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued weather alert regarding a low pressure system expected to affect the Sultanate of Oman from March 20 to 30. Official forecasts indicate that the country will experience varying intensities of rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, active downward winds, and hail. The initial impact is expected to begin on Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, with clouds and scattered showers affecting Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, Muscat, and parts of the Al Hajar Mountains and Dhofar coasts.

The intensity of the weather system is projected to increase significantly on Sunday and Monday, March 22-23, as the primary wave affects most northern governorates and extends to Al Wusta and Dhofar. During this peak period, the CAA has warned of the high potential for flash floods in wadis, reduced horizontal visibility due to dust, and sea waves reaching heights of up to two metres. Authorities have urged all citizens and residents to exercise extreme caution, stay away from low-lying areas, and monitor official weather bulletins before engaging in sea activities or travel.