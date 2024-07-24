PHOTO
Islamic bonds in the region raised $27.6 billion during H1 2024. Watch the Zawya video here.
Saudi Arabia was the most active issuer nation during H1 2024 accounting for 49% of total bond proceeds, followed by the UAE (29%) and Qatar (10%)
