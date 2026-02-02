Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) secured a Shariah-compliant credit facilities agreement valued at SAR 150 million from the Saudi National Bank (SNB) on 1 February 2026.

The investment will be used to finance the company’s working capital and purchases letters of credit, according to a bourse disclosure.

The one-year financing deal is secured by a promissory note amounting to SAR 165 million.

