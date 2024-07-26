KUWAIT -- The Environmental Public Authority (EPA) and the Japanese embassy in Kuwait discussed on Thursday ways to enhance cooperation within the sustainable environment, exchange expertize within this domain.

Speaking to KUNA after meeting with Japanese Ambassador Morino Yasunari, Deputy Director of Technical Affairs at the EPA Dr. Abdullah Al-Zaidan commended the cooperation between the two sides, affirming that it came within the framework of Kuwait's sustainable development goals and international agreements and commitments on climate change and biological diversity signed by both countries. Issues of mutual interest were discussed namely boosting cooperation for sustainable environmental and social development as well as protection of the ecosystem from climate change and pollutants, he added.

He went on to reveal that cooperation to develop healthy environmental systems for future generations were also discussed during the meeting, which touched also on the negative impact of climate change on earth and Kuwait in particular.

The Kuwaiti official also touched on the issue of recycling, noting that waste could be used to generate power, and leading to less load on current electrical power generating structures.

He thanked the Japanese embassy for its continuous efforts to help Kuwait tackle issues of prominent environmental importance.

On his part, Ambassador Morino commended the EPA for its keenness on bolster ecological cooperation with Japan, expressing gratitude for its ongoing involvement in "Operation Turtles" cleaning campaign marking its 25th anniversary. (end) zak.gta

