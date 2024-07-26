Salalah – The fourth edition of the ‘Omani-Bahraini Products Exhibition’ has opened, highlighting the strong economic ties and cooperation between Oman and Bahrain. Organized by the Omani-Bahraini Friendship Association in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s, Dhofar branch and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Oman, the event takes place in the Governorate of Dhofar. This year, approximately 33 entrepreneurs from Oman and Bahrain are participating, showcasing a diverse range of products that reflect the rich cultural and commercial heritage of both countries.

The exhibition aims to strengthen economic and trade relations by providing a platform for entrepreneurs to display their products and services, fostering collaboration, networking, and business opportunities between the two nations. It also promotes cultural exchange, allowing visitors to experience the unique craftsmanship and traditions of Oman and Bahrain.

By bringing together entrepreneurs, potential business partners, investors, and customers, the exhibition serves as a hub for knowledge sharing and market exploration.

