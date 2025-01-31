The major venues of the nearly 40-day-long cultural extravaganza that received more than a million visitors, witnessed a heavy footfall in the past few days as just one more day is left before the gala event would end on February 1.

The venues of the Muscat Nights, Amerat Park and Naseem Gardens, which are open to the public on all days, host an array of activities, fun and frolic, a wide range of food varieties, fireworks, laser shows, and many more, saw a steady stream of families frequenting through the evenings.

Major attractions of the mega event are the traditional village called Heritage Village, a large area for frankincense and its products, perfumery, and many more are this year's attractions besides daily cultural events and talks by eminent scholars and poets.

"This year, events offered at the Muscat Nights are new and innovative with a whole lot of new artists, troupes, and ideas implemented in the latest edition of the Muscat Festival, and it was certainly a treat to the whole family from all over the world," a member of the Muscat Nights committee said.

SMEs receive a major boost at Muscat Nights: Muscat Nights was not just about fun and frolic alone. Hundreds of Omani SME owners were able to make the most of the latest edition of the Muscat Nights as a venue for their networking strategy.

It was also about introducing their products and services to the increasing number of visitors to the festival grounds.

One of the projects that attracted visitors to the Qurum Natural Park has been a gift and antiques project owned by a young entrepreneur, Laila al Majarfi, a budding entrepreneur.

She said her business is specialized in designing gifts bearing the Sultanate's emblems and unique giveaways to loved ones.

"The project has been on for nearly two years and is receiving a lot of inquiries, and now we are tasked with translating them into business. We are able to generate great interest from local visitors as well as tourists from outside Oman," she said.

A dedicated corner for SMEs has always been in the design of Muscat Nights, but a sharp focus is given to Oman's SMEs this year has been termed as a major thrust to the thriving sector.

