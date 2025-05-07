Salalah – In a move to boost tourism and trade ties with Central Europe, Oman hosted a delegation of Hungarian travel professionals as part of a growing charter flight initiative.

Ministry of Heritage and Tourism recently welcomed 46 representatives of leading Hungarian tourism companies on a familiarisation tour to Dhofar.

The group’s itinerary included visits to Museum of the Land of Frankincense and the Unesco-listed Al Baleed Archaeological Site offering insights into Oman’s cultural and historical heritage. The tour formed part of a wider effort to promote Oman, particularly Dhofar, as a year-round destination for European travellers, supported by direct charter flights operated by Antique Tourism.

Ministry of Heritage and Tourism views such visits as crucial in strengthening international partnerships. “Such familiarisation trips are vital for building strong, long-term partnerships with international tour operators. The growing interest of the Hungarian market reflects Oman’s rising profile as a unique and diverse destination,” a ministry official said.

The charter programme has played a key role in improving connectivity between Dhofar and Central Europe, making it easier for travellers and operators to explore new markets. The initiative supports the ministry’s broader strategy to diversify tourist source markets and enhance economic opportunities through tourism-linked trade and investment.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the 2023/2024 tourist season in Dhofar generated more than RO23mn in charter flight revenues. Over 74,000 passengers travelled on charter flights during the season, marking a 15% increase over the previous year.

The ministry continues to collaborate with private-sector stakeholders to expand flight connections, launch targeted promotional campaigns and design travel experiences that emphasise Oman’s distinct appeal, the ministry official said.

