Muscat: The Wilayat of Sur, Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, was the centre of strategic discussions on Sunday as the Ministry of Labour inaugurated the Governance and Strategic Planning Conference. Spanning two days, this important event brings together experts and specialists from within Oman and beyond to delve into the critical role of governance in strategic planning and anticipating future challenges. This conference is a vital initiative aligned with Oman Vision 2040, focusing on enhancing innovation, boosting competitiveness, and achieving sustainable development at both local and regional levels.

Several pressing themes discussed included the importance of strategic planning and sustainable development, where efficient resource utilisation is underscored as a foundation for achieving long-term prosperity. Transparency and accountability also took centre stage, with participants exploring how open administrative systems can foster trust between institutions and society. Modern approaches to performance monitoring and evaluation were highlighted, with a focus on aligning institutional strategies with global trends to enhance efficiency. The conference further examined risk governance and change management, emphasising the need for proactive strategies to identify and address potential challenges.

Through these discussions, the conference aims to solidify governance as a cornerstone for sustainable development and future foresight. The event seeks to raise awareness about governance’s significance in building trust, stimulating innovation and enhancing competitiveness. It also serves as an interactive platform, enabling participants from various sectors to exchange ideas and experiences while fostering stronger public-private partnerships for integrated development. Dialogue sessions held during the conference covered a range of critical topics. These included achieving integration between public and private sectors for balanced development, showcasing successful governance models from the private sector, and leveraging artificial intelligence for predictive analysis and decision-making. The participants also explored practical approaches to risk governance, examining real-world applications in various sectors to mitigate potential disruptions effectively.

Shaikh Dr Hilal bin Ali al Habsi, Wali of Sur, in his opening remarks, underscored the importance of governance as a fundamental pillar for sustainable development. He highlighted Oman’s commitment to adopting global best practices in governance, emphasising that transparency, accountability and innovation are integral to fulfilling the goals of Oman Vision 2040. The chief guest also called on institutions to adopt strategic approaches that foster cooperation across sectors to achieve shared objectives.

