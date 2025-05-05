KUWAIT: The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has announced a temporary suspension of operation at Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports amid unstable weather.

In a press statement late Sunday, the KPA said it decided to temporarily suspend operation at the two ports to ensure the safety of workers and facilities after a steep drop in the visibility and sharp increase in wind speed to over 82 kilometers per hour.

Earlier, Acting Director of the Meteorology Department Dharar Al-Ali told the KUNA that satellite images and weather radar indicate that most areas of the country will be affected a dust storm leading to reduced horizontal visibility, reaching zero visibility in some areas.

"Some automatic monitoring stations recorded active winds exceeding 70 kilometers per hour, with gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour, which reduced visibility to less than 1,000 meters and resulted in zero visibility in some areas." He predicted a gradual improvement in the weather over the next few hours, with dust and the chance of scattered light rain continuing until Monday.

