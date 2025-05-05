The 24th edition of Airport Show is set to open tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together aviation leaders, airport operators, technology providers and government officials.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the event runs until 8th May and is the largest B2B airport industry platform in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

More than 140 exhibitors from over 20 countries will connect with 50-plus qualified buyers representing 70 organisations from 30 countries. Over 6,000 visitors are expected to explore innovations in passenger experience, air traffic management, carbon reduction, digitalisation and urban air mobility.

Sheikh Ahmed said the continued growth of Dubai International Airport (DXB), which has retained its position as the world’s busiest for international passengers for 11 consecutive years, reflects Dubai’s global aviation leadership. He noted the planned expansion of Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) will set new benchmarks in airport development.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to innovation, safety and sustainability, highlighting the show’s role in fostering knowledge exchange across the global aviation community.

The event supports the US$1 trillion airport development market in the MEASA region. Airports in the Middle East are forecast to handle 1.1 billion passengers by 2040. Across Africa, 24 airport projects valued at $2.3 billion are underway. In Ethiopia, a new airport will serve 60 million passengers annually by 2040. Rwanda is building a $650 million airport in Kigali, while South Asia, led by India, is expanding its aviation infrastructure with plans for over 220 new airports by 2035.

Two major regional projects dominate spending: the $35 billion Al Maktoum International Airport expansion and the $50 billion airport in Riyadh, which together represent nearly 80 percent of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) airport development costs.

The show’s conferences include the 12th Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference, with more than 30 sessions and 70 expert speakers. GALF will feature keynotes from senior aviation leaders including the Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the Director of Engineering at Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.

New features this year include the GSE Zone, Airport Tech Pavilion and Airport Design Hub. Industry leaders such as Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider Electric and ADB SAFEGATE will showcase next-generation airport technologies.

Airport Show 2025 continues to benefit from strong support by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Emirates Airline and Group, dnata, and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects. Amadeus is the event’s Strategic Partner and Schneider Electric its Technology Partner. Waisl, Dubai Air Navigation Services, Smiths Detection and ADB SAFEGATE join as sponsors. Collaborating associations include the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter and the Supply Chain and Logistics Group.

By 2050, Middle Eastern airports will require $151 billion in investment to manage a projected rise in passenger numbers. In 2024, regional airlines saw a 9.4 percent increase in traffic and an 80.8 percent load factor.