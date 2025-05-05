The UAE's ADNOC Gas plc, a subsidiary of the state energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, on Monday posted a Q1 2025 net profit of $1.27 billion, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) driven by growth in the UAE as well as rise in processed volumes.

The net profit was above analysts’ mean estimate of $1.11 billion, according to LSEG data

Revenues for the period came in at $6.1 billion, up 1% YoY.

Capital expenditure for Q1 2025 totaled $555 million. The company has maintained guidance for the year at $3 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com