Arab Bank Group has reported solid results for the first half of the year, with its net income after tax surging by 6% to hit $535.3 million over last year's figure of 502.8 million. The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $12.5 billion.

Announcing the results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, Arab Bank said the Group’s assets grew by 9% to hit $75.2 billion, while its loans rose to $39.8 billion, recording a net growth of 6%.

The bank's deposits too posted growth surging by 9% to reach $55.3 billion, it stated.

On the solid performance, Sabih Masri, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Arab Bank Group said the strong results achieved in the first half are a clear testament to the effectiveness of the bank’s strategy and the resilience of its operating model.

He pointed out that despite ongoing economic headwinds and regional geopolitical uncertainties, the bank continued to prudently grow its operations and deliver sustainable growth and healthy returns for shareholders.

Looking ahead, Masri affirmed the bank’s commitment to executing its integrated corporate strategy and long-term vision, with a clear focus on meeting the evolving expectations of both shareholders and clients.

On its achievements during the first six months, the top official said its European unit, Arab Bank Switzerland had successfully completed the merger of Gonet & Cie SA (Gonet) and ONE swiss bank, thus strengthening its presence in Switzerland and operational entities abroad.

Arab Bank Switzerland Group assets under management increased to reach CHF 18 billion.

CEO Randa Sadik said the underlying performance of the Arab Bank Group continues its growth trajectory with first half results, recording a healthy increase of 5% in revenue while maintaining a solid balance sheet growth of 9%.

Sadik pointed out that the Group’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%.

Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.1%, she noted.

According to her, the bank remains focused on maintaining high liquidity and preserving its high asset quality.

Arab Bank, she stated, had recently received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2025" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.

One of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, Arab Bank is a Jordanian bank headquartered in capital Amman. Operating as an universal bank, it serves clients in more than 600 branches spanning five continents.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).