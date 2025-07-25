Riyadh – Bank Aljazira recorded SAR 743.10 million net profits in the first half (H1) of 2025, signaling a 20.24% growth from SAR 618 million in H1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) inched up to SAR 0.50 at the end of June 2025 compared to SAR 0.41 in the same period a year earlier, according to the income statements.

The Saudi lender registered client’s deposits totaling SAR 114.15 billion as of 30 June 2025, which increased by 15.83% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 98.55 billion.

Bank Aljazira’s total assets also soared by 14.18% YoY to SAR 157.57 billion in H1-25 from SAR 138 billion.

In addition, the investments rose by 7.97% YoY to SAR 37.38 billion in January-June 2025 from SAR 34.61 billion in the same six months (6M) a year earlier.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of Bank Aljazira also surged by 20.30% to SAR 382.10 million from SAR 317.60 million in Q2-24.

Meanwhile, on a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits were 5.84% higher than SAR 361 million in Q1-25.

