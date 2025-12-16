Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced yesterday the listing of Mosanada Facility Management Services Q.P.S.C. on its main market.

To mark the occasion, an official bell-ringing ceremony was held at QSE’s headquarters to announce the commencement of trading in the company’s shares.

This listing represents a significant addition to the Consumer Goods & Services sector, bringing the number of companies listed within this sector to 15, and raising the total number of companies listed on QSE to 55.

This milestone reflects the continued development and depth of the Qatari equity market, and the growing diversity of the companies and sectors it represents.

On this occasion, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Ansari, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, stated: “The listing of Mosanada Facility Management Services enhances the range of investment opportunities available to both local and international investors, particularly within a vital sector that directly supports Qatar’s national infrastructure and strategic assets. The successful completion of this listing reflects the strength and efficiency of the State’s capital market ecosystem, and demonstrates the progress achieved under the Third Financial Sector Strategy, which aims to build a more diverse and dynamic capital market.”

For his part, Abdulaziz Abdulla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of Mosanada Facility Management Services, stated: “Today marks an important milestone for Mosanada as its shares commence trading. The company was established to support strategically significant national assets, and over more than a decade has developed specialised operational and technical capabilities. With the company’s listing on Qatar Stock Exchange, we remain focused on disciplined operations, reliable service delivery, and creating sustained value for our stakeholders.”

Mosanada Facility Management Services shares commenced trading yesterday on Qatar Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFMS.

The company’s share price was floated on the first day of trading, with a reference price set at QR10.

During the session, the stock reached a high of QR12.49, a low of QR9.633, and closed at QR9.751. From the second trading day onward, the stock price will be subject to the standard daily fluctuation limits of ±10%, in line with QSE’s trading rules applicable to listed companies.

