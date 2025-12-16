Heating, ventilation and air conditioning firm Madison Air Solutions said on Monday it ‍has confidentially filed ‍for an initial public offering in the United States, ​as corporate issuers look to capitalize on rebounding investor appetite for ⁠new listings.

The U.S. IPO market has bounced back after the longest-ever U.S. ⁠government shutdown ‌temporarily derailed activity, setting up for the strongest year for new listings since 2021.

Analysts are expecting a ⁠strong start to the IPO market next year as companies that had to delay listing plans due to the shutdown could contribute to early 2026 momentum.

Blackstone-backed heating and cooling ⁠systems developer Copeland in November ​announced it had also confidentially filed for a New York IPO.

Madison Air was formed ‍through a series of acquisitions beginning in 2017, according to its website. ​It was formerly known as Madison Indoor Air Quality.

The company was formed under the leadership of Larry Gies, the founder and CEO of privately-held Madison Industries.

Madison Air, led by CEO Jill Wyant, is a platform of more than two dozen air-quality brands such as Quest, Dectron, Santa Fe and Phoenix.

This year, Madison Air has bought Research Products Corporation and AcoustiFLO to strengthen its portfolio.

The price ⁠range and the number of shares ‌for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, Madison Air said.

Confidential filings allow companies to keep their finances and ‌offering terms ⁠away from public glare until closer to the actual listing.

(Reporting by Arasu ⁠Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)