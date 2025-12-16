H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday morning the Council’s regular meeting, held at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, SEC discussed a number of topics on its agenda related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, enhancing institutional efficiency, and supporting various sectors and employees across the emirate, contributing to improving the quality of services provided.

The Council reviewed the strategic pillars for developing the organic honey sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, including best practices and benchmarking at the local, Gulf, and global levels. The review also covered partnerships and responsibilities with other government entities, the project’s general objectives, licensing procedures, and the implementation roadmap.

SEC approved a licensing mechanism for beekeepers and site usage, aimed at regulating beekeeping activities in accordance with specific requirements. The mechanism seeks to support and empower beekeepers to obtain licences, benefit from government and financing programmes, protect local bee species from diseases and pests, enhance food security through high-quality local production, and reduce violations and irregular practices.

SEC reviewed a report on the Government of Sharjah’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, which highlighted positive outcomes supporting the Emirate’s ambitious vision for innovation and digital integration. The report outlined key projects showcased at the exhibition under four main pillars: digital experiences, environmental sustainability, smart cities, and humanitarian initiatives.

The report also covered activities and events, including the Sharjah Digital Hackathon and the recognition of Government of Sharjah employees who graduated from the Artificial Intelligence Academy. It further highlighted agreements and memoranda of understanding signed with various government entities to enhance government services and accelerate digital transformation across the emirate.

Additionally, the Council reviewed a report on the performance outcomes of district councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, which showcased implemented initiatives and specialised programmes, key facilities and services provided to the community, as well as future development plans aimed at enhancing service quality and strengthening community engagement to better meet the needs of citizens across the emirate’s cities and regions.