Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday. The EGX30 went up 0.57% to 42,305.36 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also rose by 0.60% to 4,479.5 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV also inched down by 0.13% to 4,644.2 points.

The EGX70 index ended the trading session lower by 0.03% at 13,007.25 points, while the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.03% at 17,236.7 points.

A total of 2.604 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 8.144 billion over 137,234 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.981 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 76.94% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 17.38% and 5.68%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 62.78% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 37.21%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 217.562 million and EGP 131.142 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 348.704 million.