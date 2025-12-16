Doha, Qatar: Mosanada Facilities Management Services Q.P.S.C. (“Mosanada” or the “Company”), announces the completion of its Direct Listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange (“QSE”) Main Market on December 15, 2025. On its first day of trading, total trading volume reached approximately QAR 5.33 million across 493 trades. The share price closed at QAR 9.751.

Established in 2013 as a joint venture between Aspire Zone Foundation, the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Cushman & Wakefield (Qatar) Holdings Pty Ltd, Mosanada provides specialized facility management services across major public, sports, education, and infrastructure assets in the State of Qatar.

Mosanada’s operating capabilities and expertise were developed through its early involvement in supporting the management and operation of facilities associated with the 2022 World Cup hosted in Qatar, alongside other nationally significant venues and public facilities. As Qatar continues to transition from delivery to legacy following the tournament, Mosanada represents part of the continuity of this legacy by preserving and embedding the operational capabilities and expertise developed through major national projects within a publicly listed entity, operating under enhanced governance and transparency standards.

Commenting on the listing, Abdulaziz Abdulla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “We are pleased to mark Mosanada’s Direct Listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange, a step that reflects the Company’s long-standing role in supporting major public institutions and managing some of the State’s most complex and high-profile facilities. Mosanada is considered the first company to be listed on the stock market emerging from the legacy of the 2022 World Cup. Since its establishment within the Aspire Zone Foundation and Qatar Olympic Committee ecosystem, Mosanada has contributed to the reliability and continuity of facilities that serve national priorities and public services. I would like to express my appreciation to the regulatory authorities, our partners, and the Mosanada team for their efforts in reaching this important milestone.”

Mosanada’s shares have been listed in the Consumer Goods and Services sector and are traded under the ticker symbol “MFMS”, with the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) QA000YI47FK6.

The Company appointed Maroon Capital Advisory LLC as Listing Advisor. Clyde & Co LLP served as International Legal Advisor, with Sharq Law Firm acting as Qatar Legal Advisor. Deloitte & Touche – Qatar Branch was appointed as Financial Evaluator, and Mazars SA Limited – Qatar Branch continues as the Company’s external auditor.

For further information and respective details on Mosanada, please visit www.mosanada.qa or contact investor relations at [email protected].

Important information

This press release has been prepared by Mosanada Facilities Management Services Q.P.S.C. (the “Company”) for informational purposes only. This press release, its contents and any information provided or discussed in connection with it are strictly private and confidential and may not be reproduced, redistributed, referenced, or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the consent of the Company (provided that you may disclose this press release on a confidential basis to your legal, tax or investment advisers (if any) for the purposes of obtaining advice). Acceptance of delivery of any part of the press release by you constitutes unconditional acceptance of the terms and conditions of this notice.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities or recommendation to invest in any shares or other securities. This press release is not intended to be relied upon as the basis for an investment decision, and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. It is provided for information purposes only. Any investment is subject to various risks, none of which are outlined herein. All such risks should be carefully considered by prospective investors before they make any investment decision.

Whilst the information in this document has been published in good faith, the Company does not provide any guarantees, representations, warranties or other assurances (express or implied) regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information. The Company, its affiliates and any of its or their respective directors, officers, partners, members, employees, agents or advisers assume no liability or responsibility and owe no duty of care for any consequences of any person acting in reliance on the information contained in this press release or for any decision based on it. The Company does not undertake to provide access to any additional information or to update this press release or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent.

Past performance, forecast performance or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of how an investment will perform in the future. The value of investments may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount invested. No representation is being made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided.

Prospective investors should seek their own independent financial, tax, legal and other advice before making a decision to invest.

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and reliance should not be placed thereon. In addition, this press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results or the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward- looking statements.

This document is provided for the purpose of information only and before investing you should read the Company’s listing prospectus. The listing prospectus will contain important information regarding the Company, including without limitation specific risk warnings.

Certain economic and market information contained herein has been obtained from published sources prepared by third parties and in certain cases has not been updated to the date hereof. While such sources are believed to be reliable, neither the Company nor its affiliates, nor any of its or their respective directors, members, officers, employees, advisers or agents assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

This press release has not been submitted to or approved by the securities regulatory authority of Qatar or any other state or jurisdiction.

General Disclosure

No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction other than Qatar that would permit a public listing of the shares of the Company, or possession or distribution of this press release or any other listing material in any country or jurisdiction other than Qatar, where action for that purpose is required.

Accordingly, the shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, and neither this press release nor any other listing material or advertisement in connection with the shares of the Company may be distributed or published in or from any country or jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any and all applicable rules and regulations of any such country or jurisdiction.

Persons into whose possession this press release or any other listing material or advertisement comes should inform themselves about and observe any restrictions on the distribution of this press release and the listing and sale of the shares of the Company, including those in the paragraphs above. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities or recommendation to invest in any shares or other securities to any person in any jurisdiction to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

