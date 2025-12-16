PHOTO
Shares of oilfield services provider Action Energy Company will begin trading on Boursa Kuwait's Premier Market under the ticker symbol ALF TAQA on Wednesday, the exchange said.
Founded in 2015, Kuwaiti firm AEC provides drilling, exploration and production, gas injection and maintenance services for oil and gas facilities, wells, refineries and petrochemical plants.
Ahead of the listing, AEC increased issued and paid-up capital to 56.65 million dinars ($184.80 million) from 20 million dinars through measures including bonus share issuances, the conversion of preference shares into ordinary shares and a private initial offering.
It offered 45.9% of its shares "to diversify its shareholder base, strengthen governance practices and expand its visibility among investors", the Boursa said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The move marked a 'transformative milestone' for the company," AEC vice-chairman Rawaf Ibrahim Bourisli said in the statement, adding that the company had a contract backlog of about 324 million dinars as of June 2025.
National Investments Company of Kuwait acted as exclusive listing adviser and subscription agent, with the private subscription conducted through its website between November 23 and December 7.
($1 = 0.3065 Kuwaiti dinars)
