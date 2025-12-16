Shares of oilfield services provider Action Energy Company will ‍begin trading ‍on Boursa Kuwait's Premier Market under the ​ticker symbol ALF TAQA on Wednesday, the exchange said.

Founded ⁠in 2015, Kuwaiti firm AEC provides drilling, exploration and ⁠production, gas injection ‌and maintenance services for oil and gas facilities, wells, refineries and petrochemical plants.

Ahead ⁠of the listing, AEC increased issued and paid-up capital to 56.65 million dinars ($184.80 million) from 20 million dinars through measures including bonus ⁠share issuances, the conversion of ​preference shares into ordinary shares and a private initial offering.

It offered ‍45.9% of its shares "to diversify its shareholder base, strengthen ​governance practices and expand its visibility among investors", the Boursa said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The move marked a 'transformative milestone' for the company," AEC vice-chairman Rawaf Ibrahim Bourisli said in the statement, adding that the company had a contract backlog of about 324 million dinars as of June 2025.

National ⁠Investments Company of Kuwait ‌acted as exclusive listing adviser and subscription agent, with the private subscription conducted through its website ‌between ⁠November 23 and December 7.

