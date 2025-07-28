Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, has reported a revenue of BD41.25 million ($109 million) for the first six months, up 7.3% compared to the previous year's figure of BD38.44 million ($101 million), while its total profit attributable to the shareholders surged by 4.8% to hit BD2.54 million ($6.7 million).

Announcing its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, Zain Bahrain said basic and diluted earnings per share for H1 2025 remained stable at 7 fils. Ebitda for H1 fell by 5.9% to BD11.09 million from BD11.79 million for the same period in 2024.

Zain Bahrain's balance sheetremains strong with a total equity of BD 87.19 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to BD88.12 million for the year ended 31 December 2024, a slight decrease of 1.1%.

The company's asset base stood at BD133.32 million as of June 30, 2025, a reduction of 6.1% from BD 141.91 million as of December 31, 2024.

On its second quarter results, Zain Bahrain said its total profit attributable to the shareholders for the three- month period ended June 30, 2025 stood at BD1.37 million, representing an increase of 1% from BD1.35 million in Q2 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share remained stable at 4 fils.

The revenue for Q2 increased to BD20.24 million representing a growth of 6.9% compared to BD18.93 million in Q2 2024. Ebitda for Q2 2025 decreased by 6.3% reaching BD 5.71 million from BD 6.09 million in Q2 2024.

Commenting on the results, Zain Bahrain Chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa said: "As we mark the midpoint of 2025, I am proud to share with you Zain’s initiatives and results progress, which has strengthened our position as a national leader in innovation, youth empowerment, and customer experience."

"We have achieved a remarkable growth with strong performance across all key indicators, including revenue, net income, and customer base. This impressive performance is a direct result of the company's forward-thinking strategy and relentless commitment to drive innovation, enabling a prosperous digital future for its customers," he noted.

Shaikh Ahmed said: "Turning to our digital transformation journey, we have made significant advancements in our digital services and business operations by integrating AI solutions across many of our operational units, enhancing efficiency, and driving more informed decision-making."

"Additionally, Zain Bahrain continues to broaden its portfolio of offerings, solutions, and partnerships for its enterprise customers, enabling the company to secure multiple major ICT deals and deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions," he stated.

"It is also noteworthy to reiterate that we have recently updated Zain Building design to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace environment that supports the varied needs and abilities of our employees and visitors which comes as part of Zain Bahrain’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion," he noted.

The top official pointed out that its innovative microfinance solutions app, Bede, continues to thrive and break new ground by expanding its services to new customer segments and enhancing its app experience, enabling customers to obtain funding from Bede within minutes.

"As we conclude the first half of the year, we look to the future with great optimism and pride in the remarkable achievements we have accomplished," observed Shaikh Ahmed.

"These milestones reaffirm our commitment to continuous development, excellence in performance, and innovation. Zain Bahrain will remain steadfast in its strategy of fostering a culture of ongoing growth while delivering a future-focused, exceptional experience that empowers our customers at every step and supports the Kingdom's sustainable and inclusive digital transformation," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).