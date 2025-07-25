LONDON/TOKYO - Investors cashed out of highly valued global stocks on Friday and the dollar headed for its biggest weekly drop in a month ahead of a crucial week for markets that includes Donald Trump's tariff deadline and key central bank meetings.

MSCI's global equity index retreated from an all-time high and was 0.2% lower in early European trading while Japan's Topix index ended the day 0.9% lower after rising to a record on Thursday.

Europe's STOXX 600 share index also fell 0.5% in early trade. Ahead of the August 1 deadline for U.S. trade deals with Europe and China, stock markets have been buoyed up by firm U.S. economic data and framed the risk of tariffs hitting growth as a reason to expect Federal Reserve rate cuts.

"Higher (U.S.) inflation will, in time, result in weaker demand and weaker investment," UBS Wealth Management economist Dean Turner said.

Van Luu, head of solutions strategy, fixed income and foreign exchange at Russell Investments, said he was waiting for a buying opportunity in U.S. Treasuries for this reason.

"U.S. data looks astonishingly resilient," he said, but this likely reflected a spending rush before tariffs pushed business input costs and retail sticker prices higher.

RISK EVENTS

The past week saw U.S. trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, while deal talks continued with South Korea.

Next week brings the next Fed interest rate meeting, the closely watched monthly payrolls report, and earnings from Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. Trump has kept up pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates after a rare presidential visit to the central bank on Thursday, although he said he did not intend to fire Powell, as he has frequently suggested he would.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 4.41% while two-year yields, which track monetary policy bets, were also flat at 3.923%.

Robust earnings from Google parent Alphabet took Wall Street's Nasdaq to a record high on Thursday but futures trading signalled the tech-heavy index would flatline at the start of cash trading in New York.

Contracts tracking the blue-chip S&P 500 index were also flat in early European dealings.

The Bank of Japan has its own policy announcement on Thursday, and Prime Minister Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party holds a meeting on the same day. That's after the European Central Bank held rates steady on Thursday, pausing its easing campaign as it waited to assess the impact from U.S. tariffs.

The euro was steady against the dollar on Friday at $1.1745 , although German government debt sold off, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Bunds up 5 basis points (bps) in early dealings to 2.74%, the highest since March 28 .

Japanese government bond yields were steady on Friday at about 1.6%, a level last seen in October 2008, having ratcheted higher on concerns the political scale is tilting more towards fiscal stimulus. This came after big gains for opposition parties backing consumption tax cuts in Sunday's upper house election. Pressure is building on the more fiscally hawkish Ishiba to quit after his coalition lost its majority in the vote, having done the same in lower house elections last October.

Gold eased 0.3% to around $3,356 an ounce.

Brent crude futures gained 0.7% to $69.65 a barrel.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Sam Holmes and Saad Sayeed)