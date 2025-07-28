Egypt - Bassel Rahmy, CEO of Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), has met with Yu Ebisawa, the newly appointed Resident Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Egypt, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation aimed at supporting youth-led industrial and productive enterprises.

This marks Ebisawa’s first official visit to MSMEDA since assuming his post in 2025. The meeting was attended by Raafat Abbas, Deputy CEO of MSMEDA, along with senior officials from both MSMEDA and JICA.

Rahmy reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to deepening its collaboration with JICA to transfer Japanese expertise to Egyptian industrial enterprises. He stressed the importance of helping small and medium-sized businesses improve production quality, meet international standards, and increase their ability to serve domestic demand and access global markets. This approach, he noted, aligns with Egypt’s broader strategy to reduce imports and preserve foreign currency reserves.

The discussions also reviewed the progress of an ongoing technical cooperation project between MSMEDA and JICA, which provides business development services to enhance enterprise competitiveness. Current efforts are concentrated in the food processing sector in Minya and the plastics manufacturing sector in Alexandria.

Rahmy noted that future cooperation will focus particularly on expanding support for industrial and feeder industries—sectors that play a critical role in integrated value chains and have significant potential for job creation and economic impact.

For his part, Yu Ebisawa expressed his appreciation for the strong and productive partnership with MSMEDA and affirmed JICA’s readiness to continue and strengthen cooperation in support of small enterprise development and enhanced productivity across Egypt.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

