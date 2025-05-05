Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued Decision No 1111 introducing a comprehensive regulatory framework governing international telecommunications cables in Oman.

The new regulations aim to establish a secure, accessible and future-ready infrastructure to support Oman’s ambitions of becoming a competitive and investment-friendly destination in the global telecommunications sector.

The framework covers submarine telecommunications cables that traverse Oman’s economic zones and straits without anchoring, as well as all related activities including surveying, installation, operations, maintenance and repair. These apply across Oman’s territorial waters, exclusive economic zones and maritime straits.

In a move to streamline processes and enhance government coordination, TRA has centralised issuing permits and approvals. This is expected to simplify procedures and improve integration between TRA and other government agencies involved in cable-related operations.

The decision applies to all licensed operators and companies engaged in laying international telecommunications cables and is designed to attract investment, enhance service quality, broaden consumer choices and encourage competitive pricing.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

