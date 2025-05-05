Dubai Chambers has revealed the full agenda for the upcoming Dubai Business Forum – Germany, which will take place in Hamburg on 20th May.

The event represents a key platform for expanding joint business prospects and strengthening trade and investment ties between Dubai and Germany.

Held under the theme “Innovate, Invest, Integrate: Forging a New Path for Dubai-German Economic Synergy", the forum is being organised in collaboration with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce as a Strategic Partner, together with the Hamburg Representative Office Dubai and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) as Supporting Partners.

The event aims to attract German companies to Dubai and support German investors in capitalising on regional and global growth opportunities.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, will lead a 44-member delegation from Dubai participating in the forum, which is designed to enhance strategic cooperation between the two markets. It will also highlight the emirate’s competitive advantages as a leading global hub for business and promote investment opportunities across key sectors that align with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The programme features a series of thought leadership interactions aimed at identifying promising sectors for investment in Dubai’s dynamic economy and exploring its supportive environment for business growth.

Sessions will also highlight the wide range of opportunities available in the emirate for multinational companies, venture capital firms, high-net-worth investors, and scale-ups while fostering greater dialogue and cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Germany.

The discussions will cover a number of strategic themes, including the most promising sectors for trade and investment between Dubai and Germany, as well as the future of joint investment and shared opportunities in the context of the D33.

The forum will also explore Dubai’s role in driving innovation among European venture capital firms and scale-ups, its position as a vital hub for the growth of German industrial enterprises, and the outlook for future joint investments in advanced technologies, trade, and global business expansion.

Confirmed speakers at the event include Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to Germany; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World – GCC Region; Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO for AI at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); and Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub at Dubai International Financial Centre Authority.

Additional speakers include Dr. Malte Heyne, Chief Executive Officer of Hamburg Chamber of Commerce; Anthony O’Sullivan, UAE Managing Partner at EY; Dr. Hendrik Brandis, Co-founder and Partner at Earlybird Venture Capital; Edward Bell, Acting Chief Economist & Head of Research at Emirates NBD; Max Heinemann, Owner and Co-CEO of Gebr. Heinemann; Dr. Nicole Renvert, Managing Director of International Economic Relations at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK); Stefan Kirschke, CFO & Member of the Group Executive Board, Körber AG, Germany; and Stephan Heller, Founding Partner of AlphaQ Venture Capital (AQVC).

The Dubai Business Forum – Germany marks the third international edition of the Dubai Business Forum, which is organised by Dubai Chambers to promote strategic economic partnerships, foster cross-border commercial relations, and unlock new investment opportunities both locally and globally. The forum aims to explore new avenues for trade, business, and investment between Dubai and key global markets.

The first international edition of the forum took place in Beijing last year with the Dubai Business Forum – China, followed by the second edition in London with the Dubai Business Forum – United Kingdom.