Muscat: Strolling through a sea of vibrant flowers at the Muscat Flower Festival, visitors are greeted by an explosion of colours and fragrances that has transformed Qurum Natural Park into a botanical masterpiece.

Featuring over a staggering one million flowers from more than 20 countries, the festival brings together blooms from the USA, the Netherlands, Kenya, Malaysia, and South America, offering a unique blend of nature and design.

The festival, part of the ongoing Muscat Nights Festival, was inaugurated on December 23, 2024, by Ahmed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. It continues until January 21, 2025, providing visitors with a stunning showcase of floral creativity.

The Muscat Flower Festival marks the first-ever floral event of its kind organised by Muscat Municipality. Hanan Al Shuraiqi, an engineer at the Landscaping and Parks Department and the festival supervisor, shared the journey behind the event.

In 2023the concept was revived and presented to Muscat Municipality Chairman Ahmed Al Humaidi, who welcomed it warmly, setting the stage for this year’s event. To ensure world-class designs, the municipality collaborated with Pico Group of Singapore, known for their expertise in creating large-scale showcases.

“We floated tenders and selected Pico Group based on their experience in this field,” Hanan added.

The floral designs, a collaborative effort between international and Omani designers, include contributions from Madhavi Khimji of Oman.

Barnabas Chia, Project Director of Pico Group, expressed pride in being part of the festival.

“We are honoured to curate and produce this unique showcase in Muscat, celebrating the city’s natural beauty and vibrant community. This event would not have been possible without the support of local and international partners, talented designers, and a dedicated team.

“We hope the festival becomes a cherished tradition and a key feature of the Muscat Nights calendar,” he said.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the festival also fosters community engagement by involving 50 local SMEs specialising in flowers. This initiative highlights the Municipality’s effort to create opportunities for local businesses while elevating the event’s impact.

Reflecting on the festival’s cultural significance, Madhavi Khimji emphasised its connection to Oman’s identity. “The Muscat Flower Festival expresses the spirit of the Sultanate of Oman and celebrates its rich hospitality,” she said.

Festival details

The Muscat Flower Festival is open daily from 4:00pm to midnight at Qurum Natural Park.

It forms part of the broader Muscat Nights Festival, with activities and attractions also hosted at Al Naseem Public Park, Al Amerat Public Park, Seeb Beach, and the Oman Automobile Association grounds, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Seeb Beach, and Wadi Al Khoud.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).