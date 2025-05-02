VIENNA: Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fassam announced that a high-level Austrian trade delegation will visit Kuwait May 5-7, to explore economic and commercial cooperation opportunities.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Fassam said that the delegation includes representatives from 22 Austrian companies active in key sectors such as healthcare, investment, renewable energy, firefighting technologies, construction, oil and gas, and tourism.

The visit is the result of coordinated efforts between Kuwait's Embassy in Vienna, the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC), the Austrian Economic Chambers, and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aiming to broaden prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Fassam stated that this visit is an important step toward expanding cooperation and attracting quality investments aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035, and stressed the visit's significance in advancing Kuwait-Austria economic ties.

Kuwait and Austria share longstanding economic relations, including cooperation in investments, technology, equipment supply, and partnerships in the energy and environmental sectors.

Austria is also an active European supporter of sustainable development projects, while Kuwait is working under its 2035 vision to diversify its economy and engage with new markets and international partners.

