RIYADH -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Industry (PAI) and the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) signed on Wednesday a MoU under which they will jointly promote the non-oil exports of both countries.



The document was inked by PAI's acting Director General Shamlan Al-Jeheidli, on behalf of Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel, and SEDA CEO Abdulrahman Al-Thukair on the sidelines of Saudi Made Exhibition being held in Riyadh between December 15 and 17.



It falls in the framework of the joint efforts of both countries to enhance the economic and trade cooperation and enhance their non-oil exports.

