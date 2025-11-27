ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan and Kuwait on Thursday discussed ongoing collaboration and explored future avenues of partnership between the two countries.

According to an official press release, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Malik, met with the Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nassar Al-Mutairi, to review current cooperation and potential opportunities, particularly in the petroleum sector.



During the meeting, Malik warmly welcomed the ambassador and praised his constructive role in strengthening bilateral ties, describing him as "a true friend of Pakistan."He highlighted that the relationship between the two countries is built on mutual respect, trust, and decades of cooperation, with a special focus on energy and petroleum.



The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, noting that the petroleum partnership has thrived over many decades, emphasizing the importance of expanding collaboration to align with evolving global energy dynamics.



The Kuwaiti envoy expressed gratitude for the warm sentiments, acknowledging Pakistan's progress and stability despite external challenges, stressing that Kuwait firmly supports Pakistan's continued prosperity and development across all sectors.



Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination, explore new opportunities in the energy sector, and further strengthen the historic ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, according to the petroleum ministry's official statement.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).