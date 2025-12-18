KUWAIT CITY - The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Kuwait, Ali Ibin Issa, reported that Moroccan exports to Kuwait increased by approximately 7.1 percent during the first half of 2025.

Speaking at the Moroccan-Kuwaiti Economic Forum, the ambassador highlighted the strong trade activity between the two countries in 2023 and 2024, as well as the economic importance of their bilateral relations.

Ambassador Ibin Issa explained that Kuwaiti-funded projects in Morocco cover multiple sectors, including automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, and tourism.

Moroccan exports to Kuwait rose from 97 million dirhams in 2022 to between 179 million and 217 million dirhams over the past two years, reflecting growing Kuwaiti interest, particularly in agricultural products such as red fruits, which accounted for 29 million dirhams in 2023 and 20 million dirhams in 2024.

Ambassador Ibin Issa predicted a rise in Moroccan exports to Kuwait, particularly in agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables, as per the expertise of local companies and the government’s “Green Generation 2030” strategy. Launched by King Mohammed VI in February 2020, the strategy builds on the successes of the “Green Morocco Plan” and focuses on human capital development, modernization, sustainability, and competitiveness through innovation, digitalization, and the enhancement of agricultural value chains.

These efforts are part of wide nationwide reforms, including major improvements to roads, railways, airports, and ports, as well as the introduction of a high-speed rail line.

Ambassador Ibin Issa also highlighted Morocco’s position as a globally recognized industrial and logistical hub in strategic sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and food industries. He emphasized that Morocco continuously enhances its business environment through the implementation of the new Investment Charter, streamlining procedures, and offering financial and tax incentives, thereby boosting competitiveness and attracting investors.

The forum, the second of 2025, highlighted the deep historical ties between Morocco and Kuwait and reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation for mutual benefit, in line with the aspirations of King Mohammed VI and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Ambassador Ibin Issa concluded by expressing his pleasure at the participation of businessmen and officials from leading Moroccan food companies alongside their Kuwaiti counterparts. He also extended his gratitude to Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for their support of the joint economic event.

Meanwhile, Emad Abdullah Al- Zaid, Assistant Director General of KCCI, emphasized that diverse exports and strong productive expertise reflect economic transformation and progress. He cited Morocco as a success story, noting its shift from dependence on ready-made garments to becoming a leader in automotive and advanced industries within just two decades.

Supporting this transformation with data, Al-Zaid explained that Morocco’s global agricultural food exports more than doubled between 2015 and 2023, reaching USD 8.8 billion.

However, 73 percent of these exports are concentrated in European markets, while Morocco’s agricultural exports to GCC are expected to remain under USD 0.1 billion in 2024, despite the GCC importing over USD 74 billion of such products.

For example, Morocco accounts for less than 0.1 percent of Kuwait’s annual USD 6.7 billion agricultural imports, totaling only USD 7.2 million. Also, KCCI expressed hope that the meeting will produce a strong, diversified, and sustainable export relationship, rather than focusing solely on immediate deals. They urged Moroccan companies to develop a GCC-wide export marketing strategy to enhance the competitiveness of their products.

Furthermore, the meeting also aimed to allow Moroccan companies to present investment opportunities to their Kuwaiti partners, further strengthening bilateral trade relations.

In addition, Dr. Salah Al-Othman of Al-Shall Group highlighted Kuwait’s expanding service economy, which offers financial and consulting services that connect investors, traders, and consumers. He affirmed the market’s strong purchasing power, noting Kuwait’s population of nearly 5 million (with one-third citizens), a per capita GDP of approximately USD 2.5 million, and average annual household spending of around USD 60,000.

The food and restaurant sector alone is valued at USD 3.5 billion. Consumer strength is further reflected in the roughly USD 16 billion Kuwaitis spend on tourism abroad, with Morocco emerging as a preferred destination for both tourism and investment.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ibin Issa explained that Morocco’s economic transformation has strengthened its position as a preferred destination for foreign investment and a reliable trading partner. International reports consistently rank Morocco among the top African countries for business and as a favored tourist destination. In 2025, Morocco set a tourism record, welcoming approximately 18 million visitors by late November, including 31,000 from Kuwait.

He attributed this success to the Kingdom’s stable political climate, which attracts secure investments, as well as its strategic location connecting Africa, Europe, and the Atlantic, providing a significant advantage in accessing regional markets.

