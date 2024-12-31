Muscat – A week into Muscat Nights Festival 2024, its diverse offerings – colourful celebrations, spirited performances, cultural showcases, drone shows, culinary delights and more – are becoming the talk of the town. Families and friends can be seen at its seven locations in and around Muscat actively engaging in festival activities or just enjoying shows sipping kahwa on the grass under the starry sky.

Among the many attractions at the festival, one performance in particular has got much attention at Rose Garden in Qurum Natural Park – a French group playing traditional Japanese drums.

The Taiko Japanese Team’s shows are an unforgettable experience for festival goers. Full of energy and passion, the performances leave attendees mesmerised prompting them to pose for selfies or create reels with the performers. They perform eight shows daily, each consistently drawing large crowds, making them one of the highlights at Qurum Natural Park.

This is Taiko Japanese Team’s second visit to Oman. In 2022, they performed at Salalah Festival, where they were a big hit. Considering the popularity on their debut in the country, the troupe is enthusiastic about this visit too.

The excitement on the festival grounds is palpable in the air as the drummers take their positions to start the show. Dressed in striking red and black outfits, their synchronised beats echo through the air, captivating spectators of all ages. As the rhythmic pounding of the drums slowly rise to a crescendo, festival goers are enraptured by the raw energy and precision of the performance.

Troupe leader Amir Mohammad informed that they rehearse intensely and improvise as per needs and audience response. “Before each performance, we do a light workout and eat small, energy-boosting meals. Drumming requires not only rhythm but physical endurance. Our pre-show routine ensures we give our best every time.”

The French drummers are also seen collaborating with other performers at the festival. On certain evenings, they join Russian dancers in a parade, creating a unique fusion of sound and movement. These collaborations embody the spirit of Muscat Nights Festival – a melting pot of cultures coming together to celebrate art and performance.

“Muscat Nights Festival is a special event and we are thrilled to be part of it. These outdoor performances in this pleasant winter weather are an enjoyable experience. Our performances reflect the very essence of this festival – unity through diversity, celebration through culture, and joy through art and music which has no borders,” Mohammad added.

