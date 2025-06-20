ABU DHABI - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) announced the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind in the region, Personalised Weight Management Programme.

Integrating digital monitoring, a unique reimbursement model and tailored clinical support, this initiative promotes sustainable weight management and active living to significantly reduce the risks of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers, and ultimately, enhancing overall quality of life and health longevity.

Open to eligible Thiqa members aged 18 and above who are clinically identified as overweight or obese, the programme features an innovative reimbursement model designed to encourage sustained engagement, accountability, and continuous active participation.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, “Our focus is on health – not just weight. This programme supports our vision for an active, health-conscious community, empowering individuals through personalised and science-driven solutions. Weight management requires tailored solutions, not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, and this programme ensures each participant receives precisely what they need to succeed.”

Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, stated, “We know that even moderate weight loss and modest increases in physical activity significantly lower chronic disease risk. Traditionally, healthcare systems have lacked clear pathways for doctors to support patients in becoming physically active or to effectively link them with supportive services. Our programme directly addresses this gap by providing structured guidance, personalised activity plans, and continuous monitoring support through digital tools and clinical oversight - empowering our community to proactively manage their health and enhance their quality of life.”