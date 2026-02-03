Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH) has become the first hospital in Malawi to achieve Cohsasa accreditation. The milestone has positioned BAH as a regional benchmark, with hospitals from across sub-Saharan Africa reaching out to learn from its experience and measure their own standards against it.

Other hospitals and clinics that were accredited in the last quarter include:

What do these awards represent?

Cohsasa accreditation signals that a healthcare facility meets robust international quality and safety standards. For patients, it provides assurance that care is delivered safely, consistently and at a high level of quality.

What does accreditation mean for patients?

A full Cohsasa accreditation confirms that a healthcare facility has successfully completed a rigorous quality improvement programme and complies with standards accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua-EEA), the global authority overseeing healthcare quality in more than 70 countries.

Cohsasa is itself also accredited by ISQua-EEA, making it the only internationally recognised healthcare accrediting body based in sub-Saharan Africa.

Facilities entering the Cohsasa programme initially receive a two-year accreditation upon meeting these demanding standards. As quality systems mature and performance is sustained, longer accreditation awards follow. A four-year accreditation signals to patients that the facility has consistently met superior standards for at least eight years.

Quality assurance does not end with the award. All accredited facilities are required to undergo an interim survey midway through the accreditation cycle, ensuring that standards are maintained and that patients continue to receive high-quality care.



All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).