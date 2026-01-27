The attention of the Federal Government has been drawn to a joint statement issued by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) concerning the ongoing trade dispute between the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

This follows JOHESU’s earlier ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, demanding an adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) in the same manner as was implemented for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), which culminated in the ongoing strike action by JOHESU that commenced on 14 November 2025.

In its recent statement, the labour centres alleged that the Ministry deliberately refused to implement the report of the Technical Committee on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) submitted in 2021.

They further alleged that the delay amounts to institutional disrespect to health workers and organised labour, and consequently issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government through the Ministry.

The Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare reiterates and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustaining industrial harmony within Nigeria’s health sector. There is absolutely no truth in the allegations of deliberate refusal to implement the Technical Committee’s report, nor is there any discrimination against any category of health workers.

Contrary to these claims, the Federal Government has, since the commencement of the industrial action, held several conciliatory meetings with JOHESU, both at the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, aimed at resolving the dispute amicably. These meetings have been held despite JOHESU approaching the National Industrial Court of Nigeria to intervene in the dispute.

Notably, a high-level conciliatory meeting convened on Thursday, 15 January 2026, initiated by the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, formed part of sustained efforts by the Federal Government to de-escalate tensions and arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution.

The Ministry states unequivocally that it reached a tentative understanding with JOHESU on a framework for resolving the lingering trade dispute at the meeting held on 15 January 2026.

At the meeting, JOHESU presented proposals which included the implementation of the 2021 report of the Technical Sub-Committee of the High-Level Body (HLB), chaired by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which recommended an adjustment of CONHESS.

The unions also called for the immediate withdrawal of the “No Work, No Pay” circular, insisting that it should not apply to their members, in line with the position earlier canvassed by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), among other demands.

In response, the Ministry appealed to JOHESU to maintain the status quo to enable the NSIWC to conclude an ongoing job evaluation exercise aimed at determining the appropriate placement of all health professionals, in line with the Ministry’s approach to promoting collective bargaining and evidence-based decision-making. In reaching the decision to maintain the status quo pending the completion of the job evaluation, the Ministry took into cognisance the conflicting positions of unions and associations in the sector, based on memoranda of understanding and agreements previously signed with the Federal Government. The job evaluation exercise, which commenced in November 2025, is expected to last six months and will pave the way for discussions on salary adjustments, as well as the reconvening of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

On the issue of “No Work, No Pay”, the Ministry’s position is that if JOHESU calls off the strike in good faith, the matter would be handled administratively in its entirety.

To further demonstrate its commitment to industrial harmony, the Ministry affirmed its willingness to accommodate the NLC and TUC in subsequent engagements and raised no objection to their continued participation in the dialogue process. Since the meeting of 15 January 2026, the Ministry has held two additional meetings on 20 and 22 January 2026 to conclude discussions on issues agreed upon at the earlier meeting, with a view to JOHESU calling off the ongoing strike action.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry notes that when these sustained engagements are contextualised against the ultimatum issued by the NLC and TUC, there is a clear mismatch. The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, remains resolutely committed to achieving sustainable industrial peace in the health sector.

The Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare assures that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains steadfast in its commitment to finding an enduring and sustainable resolution to the dispute in the overall interest of the nation, guided by dialogue, fairness, and mutual respect.

It is important to state that the demand by JOHESU for CONHESS adjustment has been longstanding for over a decade, with previous Federal Governments unable to resolve it. Recognising the critical role of healthcare workers in national development and public welfare, the current Federal Government is determined to resolve the issues in a manner that safeguards uninterrupted healthcare delivery, promotes team spirit and equity across professional cadres, and reinforces industrial harmony for the long-term good of the country.

The Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare therefore urges JOHESU to call off the strike and allow negotiations to continue in the interest of the health sector and the Nigerian public.

Finally, the Management of the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare wishes to extend its deep appreciation to other health professionals who are still at work, saving lives. The Ministry will continue all efforts to ensure that Federal hospitals remain open.

