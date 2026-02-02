The Gates Foundation and OpenAI have launched a $50 million initiative aimed at deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools across 1,000 primary healthcare clinics in sub-Saharan Africa by 2028.

According to Bill Gates, the initiative’s goal is to double healthcare efficiency by eliminating paperwork and optimising resource management, ensuring patients have clear information on what services are available and when to seek care.

Horizon1000 will provide funding, technology and technical support to accelerate the adoption of AI across primary care clinics, communities and homes.

The initiative’s tools are designed to support, rather than replace, healthcare workers by handling tasks such as patient triage, follow-up planning, referrals, and providing access to medical information that aligns with national clinical guidelines.

The AI systems will operate in a similar manner to tools that have already been deployed in wealthier countries, such as transcription tools, virtual doctors and automated diagnosis platforms.“As part of the Horizon1000 initiative, we aim to accelerate the adoption of AI tools across primary care clinics, within communities, and in people’s homes. These AI tools will support health workers, not replace them,” said Bill Gates. “Over the next few years, we will collaborate with leaders in African countries as they pioneer the deployment of AI in healthcare.”

OpenAI will provide the necessary technology and expertise, while the Gates Foundation will oversee the implementation process in collaboration with African governments.

Sub-Saharan Africa currently has a shortage of almost six million healthcare workers. Rwanda, the first beneficiary of Horizon1000, currently has only one healthcare worker for every 1,000 people, which is far below the World Health Organization recommendation of four per 1,000.

