Muscat – The Directorate General of Meteorology of Oman has denied rumours suggesting a dust storm is set to impact coastal areas of the sultanate.

In an official statement, the department clarified that no dust activity is forecast, according to the latest analysis issued by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center. “There is no indication of any dust wave moving towards the coastal regions of the Sea of Oman,” it confirmed.

The clarification was issued in response to a message circulating widely on social media, which falsely claimed that a dust storm originating from the Islamic Republic of Iran was expected to hit Oman, potentially reducing horizontal visibility in the coming hours.

Authorities have urged the public to refer only to verified and official weather sources for accurate information. ‘We remind everyone to avoid spreading or reacting to unverified news, especially when it relates to public safety,’ Oman Meteorology said.

The department continues to monitor atmospheric conditions closely and will issue alerts if there are any significant changes, it added.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

