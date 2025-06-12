Muscat – With the mercury climbing across the sultanate, the Ministry of Health has issued a renewed call for public caution, highlighting the risks associated with heat stress.

As part of its nationwide ‘Safe Summer’ awareness campaign, the ministry is encouraging residents to stay informed and take early action to protect themselves during the sweltering summer months.

The awareness campaign aims to educate the public on staying healthy and safe during extreme heat conditions.

According to the advisory, early signs of heat stress may include profuse sweating, fatigue, intense thirst, and mild headaches. Other symptoms to watch for are nausea, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle cramps, a rapid heartbeat, and noticeable changes in skin condition, such as redness or warmth.

In some cases, individuals may develop cool or moist skin with slight paleness. An elevated body temperature, typically ranging between 38 and 39.5 degrees Celsius, is also a key indicator.

The ministry has urged the public to seek shade, stay well hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

