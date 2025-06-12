JEDDAH — A minor earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.35 point on the Richter Scale, struck eastern Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Gulf.

The quake that hit approximately 85 kilometers east of Jubail at 5:12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS).



The SGS detected it through its National Seismic Network stations. SGS spokesperson Tariq Aba Al-Khail confirmed that the earthquake is considered minor and poses no threat to the Saudi border. He emphasized that the situation remains safe and under control.



Tariq Mansoob, head of the detection center at SGS, said that the latest quake has no impact on Saudi Arabia.

"Activity along the Arabian and Eurasian plates along the Zagros and Makran mountains in Iran and Pakistan led to the quakes. The pressure created by this activity resulted in the tremors," he said while speaking to a local television.

