RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday to offer condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck the African country last Friday.



The Crown Prince offered the Kingdom’s condolences for the victims of the earthquake that occurred in a number of regions of Morocco. He affirmed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with Morocco and its people.



The Crown Prince directed the concerned authorities in the Kingdom to provide the necessary relief and humanitarian assistance urgently to mitigate the effects of this disaster, the Saudi Press Agency reported. He prayed to God to bestow the abundance of His mercy and forgiveness to the deceased, and give patience and solace to their bereaved family members, and a speedy recovery for the injured.



In the phone conversation, the King of Morocco expressed his thanks and appreciation of the Crown Prince for the noble fraternal feelings expressed by him.

