ABU DHABI - Launched as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE search and rescue (SAR) team has concluded its humanitarian mission in Morocco.

The team assisted the Moroccan people in areas hit by the recent earthquake by conducting SAR operations.

Its work testifies to the strong and lasting bonds between the two countries, their leaderships and peoples, which are further strengthened by the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco.

The team’s leader, Major General Ali Al Matrooshi, said that they worked non-stop since they reached the disaster zones and cooperated with Moroccan authorities in carrying out SAR operations.

The team, which comprised skilled staff specialised in handling natural disasters, also used cutting-edge vehicles, equipment, and tools to search for and rescue people buried under the rubble, he added.

He then commended the Moroccan Armed Forces’ rescue operations, their aid delivery to affected areas, and their logistical support for the Emirati SAR team, facilitating the successful carrying out of its mission.

Al Matrooshi stressed that the team’s mission was to stand by Moroccans and offer assistance, utilising the skills of the team's globally certified members.

The team has joined many humanitarian missions around the world, reflecting the UAE’s values of giving, compassion, and aiding those in need, he affirmed.

The Emirati team comprised over 135 members who provided psychological support, medical care, and rescue operations. It also had 28 specialist vehicles, such as ambulances, command unit vehicles, security inspection patrol vehicles, K9 transport units, and emergency response trucks.