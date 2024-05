A small 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on Friday night.

The National Centre of Meteorology said that it was "slightly felt by residents". The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km.

The quake took place "without any effect UAE".

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).