Kings Group Hospitality, one of the fastest-growing food service providers in the Middle East and Far East, has opened its 12th outlet – Amritsr Restaurant, a groundbreaking addition to the UAE’s dynamic $19.98 billion food and beverage industry.

Located in Cluster X, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), one of Dubai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, the restaurant commenced operations on May 20, 2024, which the company said marked a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering unique dining experiences.

Amritsr Restaurant stands out as the sole Indian dining establishment in Cluster X offering 24-hour service, catering to the diverse and cosmopolitan lifestyle of Dubai’s residents and visitors alike.

With a team of 40 professionals, including skilled chefs and service staff, the restaurant promises a diverse dining experience marked by traditional favourites like butter chicken and biryanis to contemporary interpretations of regional specialties.

King Group Hospitality owns and operates Amritsr, Punjab and China King restaurants spread across Dubai, UAE, and Thailand including five in Dubai and seven restaurants in Thailand.

This is the third Amritsr Restaurant in Dubai. The 86-seat restaurant overlooks the Jumeirah Lake waterfront at the backdrop of a number of residential and commercial towers offering breath-taking views.

The restaurant embodies a blend of contemporary elegance and traditional charm, providing a welcoming ambiance for patrons to indulge in authentic Indian cuisine at any hour of the day or night, a statement said.

Vicky M Sethi, Managing Director of Kings Group Hospitality, said: "Amritsr Restaurant represents a culmination of our vision to create a dining destination that not only celebrates the rich culinary heritage of India but also addresses the evolving preferences of Dubai’s discerning diners.

“We are excited to introduce 24-hour service, ensuring that our guests can enjoy authentic Indian flavours whenever they choose, setting a new standard for dining convenience and excellence in JLT.”

“In order to cater to a wider and diverse population, we have created a dynamic and diverse menu for the cosmopolitan customers to benefit from, including a selection of Chinese and vegetarian food.”

Beyond its culinary offerings, Amritsr Restaurant embodies Kings Group Hospitality’s dedication to sustainability and community engagement. The restaurant sources ingredients locally wherever possible, supporting UAE’s agricultural sector and reducing its carbon footprint.

Additionally, initiatives are underway to minimise food waste through responsible sourcing and portion control, aligning with global trends towards sustainable dining practices.

The restaurant’s décor reflects a harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and traditional motifs, creating an inviting atmosphere that celebrates India’s vibrant heritage and culinary traditions. – TradeArabia News Service

