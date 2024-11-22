UAE - Al Ghurair Foods, a leading food processing firm in the UAE, has broken ground on its new state-of- the-art Hatchery & Poultry Processing Facility in Kezad Area A (Kezad Al Ma’mourah) in Abu Dhabi. This will include the largest Rendering Plant in the UAE.

Located within a 15.5-hectare plot, the facility will include a Hatchery, Poultry Processing Plant, Rendering Plant and Effluent Treatment Plant, all designed with efficiency, sustainability and cutting-edge technology in mind.

The Hatchery and Processing divisions will start out with the capacity to hatch 10 million, day-old chicks and produce finished goods of 10,000 tonnes annually to serve the local UAE population.

Rendering Plant

Meanwhile, the Rendering Plant will be one of the largest, privately owned of its kind in the UAE, with the capacity to process 1,600 tonnes of high-protein meals and 400 tonnes of oil/fat derived from poultry waste. These meals will be repurposed as feed ingredients for other species such as fish, and also serve as an alternative fuel for power generation, contributing to the circular economy and reducing environmental impact.

The poultry facility represents a significant contribution to the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security 2051. The strategic location of the plant within Kezad will enable Al Ghurair Foods and Resources International to serve growing demand for poultry meat in the UAE, which has grown year-on-year in recent years.

By establishing a local venture, Al Ghurair Foods will bring high-quality, nutritious and fresh poultry products closer to consumers, while reducing reliance on imported products. Furthermore, the plant will create 180 new jobs once phase one is fully operational.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “We congratulate Al Ghurair Foods and Resources on the ground-breaking of the Hatchery & Poultry Processing facility in Kezad. This state-of-the-art facility, along with the corn starch plant and broiler farm already underway, represents a significant boost to the local food production ecosystem and demonstrates Al Ghurair’s ongoing commitment to securing the UAE’s future as a self-sufficient food hub. At Kezad, we are proud to be supporting these developments.”

50-year land lease

The announcement builds on an agreement signed between Al Ghurair Foods and Kezad in April 2023, establishing a 50-year land lease for three mega food processing projects involving investments of over AED1 billion ($270 million). Earlier this year, Al Ghurair Foods commenced work on the region’s first Corn Starch Manufacturing Plant and a 60-hectare broiler farm, both located in Kezad, while a Liquid Eggs Facility was opened last year on the same plot.

John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said: “This ground-breaking represents another milestone in our AED 1 billion investment in food processing projects within Kezad. Working alongside key local partners such as Kezad, this new Hatchery & Poultry Processing facility underscores Al Ghurair’s long-term commitment to the UAE's food security and economic growth. This investment continues Al Ghurair’s legacy of contributing to the nation's prosperity and reinforces our dedication to building a sustainable future for the UAE.”

Hamad Al Ghurair, Senior Vice President, Special Projects and Commercial, Al Ghurair Foods, said: “Today’s groundbreaking is a testament to our commitment to building a fully integrated and sustainable poultry production ecosystem for the UAE. This new, cutting-edge facility will allow us to control the entire value chain with a focus on innovation and efficiency every step of the way, incorporating the most efficient design and technology to scale up production capacity as required. With this, we aim to enhance quality and productivity, while significantly contributing to the UAE's food security goals.”

Design consultants

SDV Consulting Engineers have been appointed as design consultants for the project, while Al Qanater Al Thahbia General Contracting (QTC) is the main civil and MEP contractor for the project. Baader, Petersime, Mavitec and Emvees are the food processing, hatchery, rendering and wastewater treatment partners respectively for this facility.

As the food processing division of Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, Al Ghurair Foods is committed to enhancing the availability and capability of domestic food production in the UAE. Al Ghurair Foods Poultry farm is one of the largest producers of eggs in the UAE, distributed under the flagship brand Jenan.

