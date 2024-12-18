New specifications for halal food procedures and certification have been introduced in Bahrain.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak issued a ministerial edict outlining new general guidelines and technical standards for halal food certification in the kingdom.

The decision, published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette, marks a significant step towards standardising halal food practices in the nation and ensuring consumer trust in certified products.

Under the new edict, specific technical criteria will govern the certification of halal food to ensure compliance with Islamic dietary laws.

The guidelines aim to provide clarity and consistency in the certification process, benefiting producers, distributors and consumers alike.

A distinctive emblem will also be introduced to accompany every licensed product certified as halal. This emblem will serve as a visual marker to help consumers easily identify products that meet the halal requirements set by Bahrain’s regulatory authorities.

The initiative is part of the kingdom’s broader efforts to align its food standards with international halal certification practices while catering to the growing demand for halal products both locally and globally.

By implementing these measures, Bahrain seeks to enhance the credibility of its halal certification process, ensuring that all products bearing the halal label adhere to strict guidelines.

The new standards are expected to bolster Bahrain’s reputation as a reliable hub for halal food production and trade, contributing to the development of the regional halal economy.

Further details about the implementation and oversight mechanisms for the certification process are expected to follow.

With the introduction of these updated regulations, Bahrain continues to position itself as a leader in promoting transparency and integrity within the halal food sector.

Parliament financial and economic affairs committee chairman and Bahrain Chamber board member Ahmed Al Salloom has praised the move as a significant step forward for the kingdom.

“These new guidelines will strengthen Bahrain’s position in the halal food market, creating new opportunities for local producers and exporters while boosting consumer trust in halal-certified products,” he said.

The MP highlighted the potential for the new standards to elevate Bahrain’s role as a leading hub for halal food production and trade in the region.

“By ensuring our halal certifications meet the highest standards, we can expand Bahrain’s reach into global markets where the demand for authentic halal products is growing rapidly. This will not only support our food industry but also contribute to the national economy by opening doors to lucrative export opportunities,” he added.

“The move aligns with Bahrain’s broader strategy to capitalise on the expanding global halal economy, estimated to be worth trillions of dollars. By adopting robust certification standards, Bahrain aims to position itself as a key player in the international halal market, known for quality and reliability.”

The updated guidelines also reflect Bahrain’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the food sector, helping local businesses remain competitive in an increasingly globalised market, said Mr Al Salloom.

“The introduction of the new emblem will enhance Bahrain’s branding efforts, making its halal products instantly recognisable and trusted by consumers worldwide.

“With these measures, Bahrain not only bolsters its domestic food industry but also strengthens its standing as a regional leader in halal certification and trade, further reinforcing its economic diversification goals.”

