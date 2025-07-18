Qatar National Bank’s (QNB) priced its 5-year USD benchmark Reg S senior unsecured bond at 4.50%, or US Treasuries plus 70 basis points, tightening from initial price thoughts in the UST + 100bps area.

Books were in excess of $3 billion, including $100 million in joint lead manager interest.

Asian investors made up 53% of the investors, followed by 27% UK/Europe while 18% were MENA investors. Banks made up 48% of the investors.

The issuance is expected to be rated Aa3 by Moody’s / A+ by S&P / A+ by Fitch, matching QNB’s existing ratings. QNB Finance Ltd. is the issuer.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com