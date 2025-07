Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries beat estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, powered by strong growth in its energy, retail and digital services businesses.

Consolidated profit soared 78.3% to 269.94 billion rupees ($3.14 billion)for the quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 198.59 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG. ($1 = 86.0620 Indian rupees)

