KUWAIT CITY: The Commercial Control Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the Technical Authority for Supervision of Goods and Price Determination, held a meeting this morning to assess market preparedness for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Director of the Commercial Control Department Faisal Al-Ansari met with the heads of the inspection and emergency departments to discuss plans for monitoring central markets, cooperative societies, meat and date shops, restaurants, sweet shops, and mills before the start of Ramadan.

He instructed that intensive inspection campaigns be launched next week to ensure compliance with ministry-approved prices and to compare them before and after Ramadan. In addition, Al-Ansari stressed the importance of inspecting sweet shops to ensure the safety of food items prepared for the Girgean celebration during the holy month.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

