Kuwaitis’ spending doubled during the month of Ramadan, and with it the budgets of families by 60% to 70%, according to consumer behavior consultant. Salah Al-Jimaz, reports Al-Qabas daily. The average expenditure of a small Kuwaiti family to break the fast is estimated at about 12 dinars (about 40 dollars). Regarding the direct reasons for this increase, Al- Jimaz says the “Kuwaiti expenditures are usually high during the holy month due to travel for Umrah, special household items for the kitchen and dining table, buying Eid clothes, especially for women and children,” adding, “If the average spending is 500 dinars at other times during Ramadan it is a thousand dinars.”

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Society for the Blind announced new services for this category of people in the form of advanced programs to discover and support talented blind people, reports Al-Qabas daily. This came in a press statement to the association following the visit of Hawalli Governor Ali Al-Asfar to the society in the presence of its president Fahd Abu Shaiba, and its chairman, Fayez Al-Azmi. The governor was briefed on the most prominent problems and obstacles facing the association and he promised to work to overcome them. He also visited the Holy Quran Center, which is concerned with printing the Qur’an in Braille for the blind, and praised the efficiency of the center, which exports 2,000 copies of the Quran for the blind in Arab and Islamic countries.

