KUWAIT CITY, March 11: Mosques are the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan — the month of faith and worship, when the houses of Allah become a destination for fasting, standing, ascetic and worshiping people, reports Al-Qabas daily. With the advent of the holy month, the country’s mosques fully prepared for the month of faith; hence, a spiritual atmosphere prevailed in more than 1,800 mosques in various governorates.

These mosques were decorated and prepared to receive crowds of worshipers for Tarawih and other prayers during the holy month, which is characterized by a spiritual atmosphere and reverence of faith. The daily observed the efforts and work of the Ministry of Endowments, which began early. The preparations and activities to welcome the holy month included several measures aimed at providing all means of comfort and safety for visitors of the Houses of Allah of all groups and ages.

The mosques were maintained inside and out, in addition to daily cleaning of bathrooms, ablutions, and audio equipment, implementing safety measures for worshipers, ensuring all safety conditions are met, and addressing all complaints received last year to prevent their recurrence this year. No mosque was opened whose maintenance had not been completed in order to guarantee the safety of worshipers. The women’s prayer halls and outdoor courtyards are fully equipped, in addition to the presence of regular maintenance teams 24 hours a day.

Concerning controlling the collection of donations and beggars during the holy month; the ministry, in cooperation with other concerned authorities, adopted a mechanism aimed at regulating donations, as well as preventing begging, sympathizing with beggars, sleeping in the mosques during prayer times. There is also a mechanism for protecting the cars of worshipers and regulating traffic movement around the mosques where there are many worshippers. The ministry arranged various activities including advocacy programs and cultural activities in mosques; such as fatwa councils, public lectures, scientific courses, Sharia lessons, thoughts on faith, and broadcasting faith programs on its websites and other means of communication.

About the arrangements for Iftar, the ministry prepared Iftar banquets outside the mosques this year, while Ramadan centers were allocated in each governorate according to their needs. It organized Ramadan retreats, focusing on instilling national values and rejecting sedition and drugs. Moreover, emergency centers were allocated to receive complaints and suggestions from worshipers through WhatsApp or the hotline throughout the day, and resolve them immediately. Qur’ans, chairs, water, incense, juice, dates and many other needs of worshippers have been provided.

